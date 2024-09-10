A Libyan city scarred by flooding that killed thousands tries to rebuild a year later

DERNA, Libya (AP) — It’s been a year since two dams burst upstream from the eastern Libyan city of Derna, unleashing a wall of water that swept away thousands of people. Today, Derna’s residents no longer hold out hope of finding many of their loved ones. For Libya, the disaster on the night of Sept. 10 was unprecedented as torrential rains from Mediterranean storm Daniel gushed down steep mountainsides. Those who survived in the coastal city recount nightmarish scenes, with bodies piling up quicker than authorities could count them. International observers say Derna needs much more support to help the coastal city get back to a semblance of the life it once had.

