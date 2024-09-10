Delta Air Lines planes collide on Atlanta taxiway but no one is hurt

ATLANTA (AP) — Two planes have collided on a taxiway at Atlanta’s airport, with a larger plane knocking over the tail of a smaller regional jet. No injuries were reported in the Tuesday morning incident and there was no fire. Delta Air Lines says passengers will be rebooked on other flights. Atlanta-based Delta says the wing of a Delta Airbus A350 jet bound for Tokyo hit the tail of a Bombardier CRJ-900 on an adjacent taxiway. The smaller plane, operated by Delta subsidiary Endeavor Air, was preparing to take off for Lafayette, Louisiana. Passenger Jason Adams posted pictures of the tail of the smaller plane knocked on its side, describing “metal scraping sounds then loud bangs.”

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.