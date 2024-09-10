Israel releases video of a Gaza tunnel where it says militants killed 6 hostages

JERUSALEM (AP) — The Israeli military has released video footage of a Gaza tunnel where it says six hostages were recently killed by Hamas. The video released Tuesday shows a low, narrow passageway deep underground that had no bathroom and poor ventilation. The discovery of the hostages’ bodies last month sparked a mass outpouring of anger in Israel. Thousands took to the streets to demand Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu reach a cease-fire deal with Hamas to bring the remaining hostages home. An Israeli military spokesman said Tuesday the footage of the Gaza tunnel had been shown to the families, and that it “was very hard for them to see how their loved ones survived in those conditions.”

