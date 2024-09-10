NYC mayor declines to say if he remains confident in the police commissioner after a visit from feds

NEW YORK (AP) — New York City Mayor Eric Adams has declined to say if he remains confident in the city’s police commissioner, days after federal agents seized the cellphones of the head of the police department and at least four other high-ranking mayoral deputies. Speaking at length Tuesday for the first since the flurry of seizures, Adams repeatedly deflected questions about Edward Caban’s future as police commissioner. He also declined to share how many members of his administration had been contacted by federal agents or what he believed the investigations were about. The FBI and the U.S. attorney’s office in Manhattan have declined to comment.

