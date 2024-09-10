Personal assistant convicted of dismembering his boss is sentenced to 40 years to life

NEW YORK (AP) — A personal assistant convicted of killing and dismembering his former tech entrepreneur boss after stealing about $400,000 from him has been sentenced to 40 years to life in prison. Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg announced the sentencing of 25-year-old Tyrese Haspil on Tuesday. Haspil was found guilty in June of murder, grand larceny and other charges in the 2020 death of his former boss, Fahim Saleh, whose ventures included a ride-hailing motorcycle startup in Nigeria. Authorities said Haspil killed Saleh in a luxury apartment in Manhattan over concerns that Saleh would discover his thefts.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.