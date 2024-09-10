WNBA players and union speak out against commissioner after she failed to condemn fan racism
AP Basketball Writer
WNBA players and their union spoke out against Commissioner Cathy Engelbert’s recent comments on a TV show that failed to condemn racist and bitter criticism from fans toward the Caitlin Clark-Angel Reese rivalry. Engelbert made an appearance on CNBC’s “Power Lunch” on Monday and was asked by anchor Tyler Mathisen about what he called the “darker” tone taken by fan bases on social media that brings race and sometimes sexuality into the conversation.