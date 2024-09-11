2 people walk away after a small plane crashes at a Denver-area golf course

DENVER (AP) — Authorities say a small plane crashed and landed upside down on a Denver-area golf course, but both people on board walked away safely. South Metro Fire Rescue said one person had minor injuries but refused hospital treatment. The second person didn’t suffer any injuries. The Cessna 172 crashed Wednesday shortly after taking off from Centennial Airport. The airport is about 5 miles north of Meridan Golf Club. The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office said the plane landed near the seventh hole of the golf club. The National Transportation Safety Board and the Federal Aviation Administration will investigate the crash.

