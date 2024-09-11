Authorities find no smoking gun in Nassar records held by Michigan State University

DETROIT (AP) — Michigan’s attorney general says records finally given up by Michigan State University don’t reveal anything new about convicted sports doctor Larry Nassar. Attorney General Dana Nessel says it “seems sort of improbable,” but that’s the conclusion. Nassar is serving decades in prison for sexually assaulting athletes, mostly female gymnasts. Until this year, Michigan State was withholding 6,000 documents protected under attorney-client privilege. Nessel says there’s “no fulfilling answer” as to why Nassar wasn’t stopped long before 2016.

