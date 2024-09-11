Bannock County Democrats gather to watch presidential debate

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) — Some people gathered to watch the debate together on Tuesday night.

In Pocatello, some Bannock County Democrats gathered at the Pocatello Elks Lodge to cheer on democratic candidate Kamala Harris.

Before the debate, Local News 8 asked them what they thought would happen.

“It's going to be exciting. These debates always are. Gives you a chance to hear what each candidate has as a vision for the nation,” State Senator James Ruchti said.

“I think we're going to have the opportunity to see two people articulate what their stance is. I think everybody wants to have a country that is happy and healthy and safe,” Haley McMichael said.

Bannock County Democrats also talked about the importance of everyone getting out and casting their vote in November.