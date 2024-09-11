A partial bridge collapse in eastern Germany disrupts traffic. No one was injured

BERLIN (AP) — Officials are investigating why part of a bridge in eastern Germany has collapsed. No one has been injured but the partial collapse of the Carola Bridge on Wednesday disrupted a major traffic artery in Dresden. The bridge spans the Elbe River. Motorists, pedestrians and cyclists who use the bridge to go between the city’s Old Town and New Town were told to avoid the area. Boat traffic is also halted. That has affected cargo ships and tourism sightseeing vessels. A tram runs along the section of the bridge that collapsed. Pipes that are part of the city’s heating system were damaged as well. Dresden is about 100 miles or 160 kilometers south of Berlin.

