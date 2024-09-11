Skip to Content
Hong Kong hits out at US Congress for passing a bill that could close its representative offices

HONG KONG (AP) — Hong Kong’s government says the U.S. House of Representatives twisted facts in an attack on the city as it passed a bill that could close its representative offices in America. Beijing also threatened to take countermeasures if they are shuttered. The Hong Kong Economic and Trade Office Certification Act was part of a series of China-related legislative proposals being scrutinized by the House this week. If approved, the measures would still need to clear the Senate. The bill passed the U.S. House with bipartisan support, 413-3, on Tuesday. The bill is expected to become a source of diplomatic tensions between the world’s two largest economies, which see each other as rivals in many areas.

