Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner are declared divorced and single

Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner have been declared divorced and single by a judge in Florida. The move from a Miami-Dade County judge comes a year after the Jonas Brothers singer filed to divorce the “Game of Thrones” actor. Court documents say the couple reached a confidential settlement agreement over finances and the custody of their two young daughters. The couple married in 2019. The divorce got briefly ugly when Turner sued Jonas to turn over their daughters’ passports so she could take the to her native England, but that court fight was dropped in January.

