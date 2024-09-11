Key witness in trial of FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried seeks no prison time at upcoming sentencing

NEW YORK (AP) — Caroline Ellison, a former top executive in FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried’s collapsed cryptocurrency empire, is seeking no prison time at her sentencing later this month. Lawyers for Ellison made the request shortly before midnight Tuesday in a filing in Manhattan federal court. The lawyers cited her immediate and extensive cooperation with U.S. authorities when FTX and related companies collapsed in November 2022. She pleaded guilty nearly two years ago and testified against Bankman-Fried, her former boyfriend, at his trial. After his conviction, Bankman-Fried was sentenced to 25 years in prison.

