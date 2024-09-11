Omaha school shooting began with a fight between 2 boys, court documents say

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Court documents say the shooting that critically injured a 15-year-old at an Omaha high school began with a physical fight between two boys before one used a gun hidden inside his hoodie to shoot the other in the stomach. The 14-year-old suspect is scheduled to appear in court Wednesday afternoon to face charges of first-degree felony assault, two weapons charges and tampering with evidence. He was arrested a few blocks from Omaha’s Northwest High School about half an hour after the shooting was reported. Police recovered the gun they believe was used in the shooting Tuesday evening after searching the neighborhood around the school.

