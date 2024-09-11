What to know about Taylor Swift’s endorsement of Kamala Harris
Associated Press
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Music superstar Taylor Swift is officially in her Kamala Harris era after releasing a lengthy Instagram post supporting the Democratic presidential nominee. The endorsement came shortly after Harris and former President Donald Trump finished their first, and likely only, presidential debate. Swift included a picture of herself holding her cat Benjamin Button, and she signed the message “Childless Cat Lady,” a description referencing old comments made by JD Vance, Trump’s running mate, about women without children not having an equal stake in the country’s future. The endorsement ends months of speculation over if and when Swift would weigh into the 2024 presidential election.