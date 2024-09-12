1 person shot during scuffle at pro-Israel rally in Boston suburb, authorities say

NEWTON, Mass. (AP) — A pro-Israel rally in the Boston suburb of Newton turned violent when a passerby was shot during a scuffle after confronting the group of demonstrators. Middlesex County District Attorney Marian Ryan says words were exchanged before the passerby rapidly crossed the street and tackled one of the demonstrators Thursday evening. Ryan says the person who crossed the street was shot by one of the demonstrators and is being treated for life-threatening injuries. Authorities say a suspect has been charged with assault and battery with a dangerous weapon and violation of a constitutional right causing injury and is set to be arraigned Friday.

