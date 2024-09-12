An Alaska Airlines plane aborts takeoff to avoid hitting a Southwest Airlines aircraft

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Officials say an Alaska Airlines flight that had been cleared for takeoff in Nashville, Tennessee, was forced to abort to avoid colliding with a Southwest Airlines plane. No injuries were reported. Alaska says that the pilots of Flight 369 had to quickly apply the brakes due to “a potential traffic conflict on the runway.” The aircraft carrying 176 passengers and six crew members was on its way to Seattle. The Federal Aviation Administration says that Southwest Airlines Flight 2029 had been cleared to cross the runway in front of the Alaska flight. Thursday’s incident comes just days after two Delta Air Lines planes collided on a taxiway at Atlanta’s airport.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.