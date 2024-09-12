Judge tosses some counts in Georgia election case against Trump and others

ATLANTA (AP) — The judge overseeing the Georgia election interference against Donald Trump and others has tossed out three counts in the indictment saying that they lie beyond the state’s jurisdiction. That includes two counts brought against the former president. At issue are two counts having to do with the filing of a document with the federal court in Atlanta that declared that Trump had won the state of Georgia and 16 Republicans who signed the document were the “duly elected and qualified electors” from the state. The third count charges Trump and lawyer John Eastman with filing false documents, saying they “knowingly and unlawfully” filed a a lawsuit with the federal court in Atlanta that included false statements about the 2020 election in Georgia.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.