Linebacker at Division II West Virginia State fatally shot on eve of game against previous school

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — A football player at Division II West Virginia State was fatally shot during what the university says is being investigated by police as a home invasion. Charleston police say the body of linebacker Jyilek Zyiare Harrington was found inside an apartment Wednesday night. Police say several gunshots were fired during a disturbance in a hallway and inside the apartment. The 21-year-old Harrington was pronounced dead at the scene. Police say they have no information on a possible suspect. A moment of silence was planned Thursday night before West Virginia State’s home opener against Carson-Newman. Harrington played at Carson-Newman last season.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.