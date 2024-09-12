Loose electrical cable found on ship that caused Baltimore bridge collapse

BALTIMORE (AP) — Investigators discovered a loose cable that could have caused electrical issues on the massive cargo ship that lost power and crashed into Baltimore’s Francis Scott Key Bridge in March. New documents released by the National Transportation Safety Board show that the cable triggered an electrical blackout aboard the Dali when it was disconnected. The ship was leaving Baltimore bound for Sri Lanka when its steering failed because of the power loss, and the bridge collapse killed six construction workers. Safety investigators released a preliminary report earlier this year that documented a series of power issues on the ship before and after its departure from Baltimore.

