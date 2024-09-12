Missouri judge rejects innocence claim of Marcellus Williams who faces execution

ST. LOUIS (AP) — A judge has declined to vacate the conviction and death sentence of Missouri inmate Marcellus Williams, who is facing execution for killing of a woman in her home in 1998. A St. Louis County circuit judge presided over an August evidentiary hearing challenging Marcellus Williams’ guilt in the stabbing death of social worker Lisha Gayle. But Judge Bruce Hilton refused to block Williams’ lethal injection, which is scheduled for Sept. 24. A prosecutor requested the evidentiary hearing, citing evidence indicating Williams’ DNA was not on the knife used in the killing. Testing revealed the evidence had been mishandled. Williams’ lawyers can appeal the judge’s decision.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.