Pravin Gordhan, a South African government minister who was activist against apartheid, dies at 75

JOHANNESBURG (AP) — Pravin Gordhan, who was a South African government minister for many years after beginning his political career opposing apartheid, has died. The long-time member of the African National Congress party retired from active politics after the May elections when the ANC lost its parliamentary majority for the first since it came into power in 1994. His family confirmed his death Friday. He was 75 and had cancer. President Cyril Ramaphosa remembered him as “an outstanding leader whose unassuming persona belied the depth of intellect, integrity and energy” with which he acted. He had served as minister of public enterprises and finance minister over the past 15 years. Gordhan was an outspoken critic of corruption in government and state-owned enterprises.

