The trial of lawyers who once represented late Kremlin foe Navalny gets underway in Russia

PETUSHKI, Russia (AP) — The trial of three lawyers who once represented late Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny got underway in Russia on Thursday. Vadim Kobzev, Igor Sergunin and Alexei Liptser were arrested in October 2023 on charges of involvement with an extremist group, in a case widely seen at the time as a means to ramp up pressure on the Kremlin’s fiercest foe. According to Navalny’s allies, authorities accused the lawyers of using their status as defense attorneys to pass letters from the imprisoned politician to his team. Navalny’s organizations in Russia were outlawed as extremist groups in 2021, a step that exposed anyone involved with them to prosecution. Navalny himself had been serving prison terms totaling 19 years, including on extremism charges.

