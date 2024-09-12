The US and British leaders will talk about Ukraine’s push to ease weapons restrictions

WASHINGTON (AP) — U.S. President Joe Biden and British Prime Minister Keir Starmer are meeting amid an intensified push by Ukraine to loosen restrictions on using weapons provided by the U.S. and Britain to strike deeper inside Russia. The talks Friday come amid signs that the White House could be moving toward a shift in its policy. Ukrainian officials renewed their pleas during this week’s visit to Kyiv by U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken and U.K. Foreign Minister David Lammy. While the issue is expected to be at the top of the leaders’ agenda, two U.S. officials say it appeared unlikely that Biden and Starmer would announce any policy changes during this week’s visit.

