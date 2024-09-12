US backs 2 permanent seats for African nations on the UN Security Council

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — The United States says it will support the addition of two new permanent seats on the powerful U.N. Security Council for African nations. U.S. Ambassador to the U.N. Linda Thomas-Greenfield also said the U.S. backs a first-ever non-permanent rotating seat for a small island developing country. She made the announcement in a speech Thursday to the Council on Foreign Relations, calling it a follow-up to President Joe Biden’s announcement two years ago that the U.S. supports expanding the 15-member body. However, a senior U.S. administration official said Washington doesn’t think any new permanent members should have veto power because “extending the veto would lead to only greater deadlock on the council.”

