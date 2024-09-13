An 8-year-old boy who ran away from school is found dead in a neighborhood pond

SIMPSONVILLE, S.C. (AP) — Authorities say an 8-year-old student was found dead in a pond after running away from his classroom at an elementary school in South Carolina. Officials say the boy was in a classroom Thursday morning with two other students and three school employees when he ran out into the hall. They say he then ran outside the building, over or through a fence and into a field with high grass where he could no longer be seen. Police were immediately called and a search began. Authorities say divers found the boy’s body about four hours later in a neighborhood pond about 1,000 feet from Bell’s Crossing Elementary in Simpsonville.

