Bills-Dolphins Thursday night game was third most-watched in Amazon Prime Video history

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Thursday night’s game between the Buffalo Bills and Miami Dolphins averaged 14.96 million viewers, making it Amazon Prime Video’s third most-watched game since taking over the prime-time package in 2022. The first Prime Video game of the season maintained strong viewership despite the Bills jumping out to a big lead in the first half en route to a 31-10 victory. According to Nielsen, the audience peaked at 18.09 million during the second quarter. The Nielsen figures are early numbers from only its ratings panel. The “Big Data + Panel” figures, which measure set top boxes, smart TVs and other streaming platforms, will be released on Monday.

