Embattled Democratic senators steer clear of Kamala Harris buzz but hope it helps

BOZEMAN, Mont. (AP) — Three-term U.S. Sen. Jon Tester has made reproductive freedom for women a hallmark of his campaign. Yet one woman Tester notably isn’t talking about much on the campaign trail is Vice President Kamala Harris. Tester and fellow Democratic U.S. Sen Sherrod Brown of Ohio are perhaps the two most vulnerable Senate incumbents this election cycle. They’re walking a political tightrope as they work to capitalize on the momentum Harris’ emergence as the Democratic Party’s nominee for president has injected into key Democratic voting blocs. But in states that former President Donald Trump is expected to win, they must do so without alienating moderate voters.

