Jill Biden and the defense chief visit an Alabama base to highlight expanded military benefits

WASHINGTON (AP) — Jill Biden and Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin are traveling to Maxwell Air Force Base in Alabama to highlight programs the administration is rolling out to improve the quality of life and early childhood education in the military. At Maxwell on Friday, the first lady and Austin will visit a pre-kindergarten program that the first lady has championed. It funds universal preschool and help for children aged 3 and 4. The administration plans to expand that program beyond military facilities, into education systems nationwide. Austin is expected to discuss the efforts the Pentagon has made to ease some of the financial and career hurdles that military families, especially junior enlisted members, face.

