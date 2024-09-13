North Carolina’s absentee ballot release was delayed by RFK Jr. ruling, but will begin next week
Associated Press
RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — North Carolina’s first absentee ballots for the November election will now be distributed starting late next week. North Carolina had been poised to be the first in the nation to send out ballots to voters for the fall elections on Sept. 6. But that didn’t happen as appeals court judges prevented ballots containing Robert F. Kennedy Jr.’s name from going out. Kennedy had suspended his presidential campaign and was successful in getting his name removed. The State Board of Elections announced Friday that ballots requested by military and overseas voters would be sent Sept. 20, with ballot packets to conventional in-state voters going out starting Sept. 24.