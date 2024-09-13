Officers’ reports on fatal Tyre Nichols beating omitted punches and kicks, lieutenant testifies

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — A police lieutenant has testified that three former Memphis police officers broke department rules when they failed to say that they punched and kicked Tyre Nichols on required forms submitted after the January 2023 fatal beating. Lt. Larnce Wright offered the testimony Friday during the federal trial of Tadarrius Bean, Demetrius Haley and Justin Smith. The three former officers have pleaded not guilty to charges that they deprived Nichols of his civil rights and obstructed justice. Two others, Emmitt Martin III and Desmond Mills Jr., have already pleaded guilty to the federal charges and are expected to testify.

