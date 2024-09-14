Iran says it successfully launched a satellite in its program criticized by West over missile fears

TEHRAN, Iran (AP) — Iran says it launched a satellite into space with a rocket built by the country’s paramilitary Revolutionary Guard. Iran described the launch Saturday as a success, which would be the second such launch to put a satellite into orbit with that particular rocket. There was no immediate independent confirmation of the launch’s success, nor did Iranian authorities immediately provide footage or other details. The launch comes amid heightened tensions gripping the wider Middle East over the ongoing Israel-Hamas war in the Gaza Strip, during which Tehran launched an unprecedented direct missile-and-drone attack on Israel. Meanwhile, Iran continues to enrich uranium to nearly weapons-grade levels, raising concerns among nonproliferation experts about Tehran’s program.

