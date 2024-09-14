Salvagers launch new attempt to tow an oil tanker blown up by Yemen’s Houthi rebels

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — A new attempt has begun to try to salvage an oil tanker burning in the Red Sea after attacks by Yemen’s Houthi rebels. The EU’s naval mission published images dated Saturday of its vessels escorting ships heading to the Greek-flagged oil tanker Sounion. It came under attack from the Houthis beginning Aug. 21. The vessel had been staffed by a crew of 25 Filipinos and Russians, as well as four private security personnel, who were taken by a French destroyer to nearby Djibouti. The Houthis later planted explosives aboard the ship and detonated them. That’s led to fears the ship’s 1 million barrels of crude oil could spill into the Red Sea.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.