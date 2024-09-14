The Idaho National Laboratory and The Idaho Falls Symphony held a free concert at Fremont Park

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – Locals took advantage of a free concert park on Saturday, September 14 at Fremont Park.

The Idaho Falls Symphony kicked off its 75th year with the pop/folk band 'Shell' collaborating with the Idaho National Laboratory.

Those who attended the event heard about the history of Idaho Falls and the upbringing of the lab.

Children were even given the chance to try out some of the instruments.