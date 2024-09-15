A least 8 people have died trying to cross the English Channel from northern France, authorities say
PARIS (AP) — Authorities say at least eight people have died during a failed attempt to cross the English Channel from northern France. The incident occurred Friday just before midnight when authorities spotted a boat, carrying dozens, in distress near a beach in the northern town of Ambleteuse. A French rescue ship was deployed to the area and rescue services offered medical assistance to 53 migrants on the beach, a statement from the French maritime authorities in charge of the Channel and the North Sea said. The latest incident occurred nearly two weeks after a boat carrying migrants ripped apart in the English Channel as they attempted to reach Britain from northern France, plunging dozens into the treacherous waterway and leaving 13 dead, officials said.