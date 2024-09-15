Democrats put up $25 million to reach voters in 10 states in fierce fight for Senate majority

ATLANTA (AP) — Democrats are pumping $25 million into expanded voter outreach across 10 states as part of their effort to protect their narrow Senate majority. The new spending from the Democratic Senatorial Campaign Committee, first shared with The Associated Press, comes less than two months until the Nov. 5 election. It also comes as Democrats benefit from a fundraising surge since President Joe Biden ended his reelection bid and endorsed Vice President Kamala Harris. The states include: Arizona, Florida, Maryland, Michigan, Montana, Nevada, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Texas and Wisconsin. Democrats are defending seats in eight of those states. That includes Ohio Sen. Sherrod Brown and Montana Sen. Jon Tester, who are both running in states that lean Republican.

