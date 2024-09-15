England could be barred from UEFA competitions if new regulator’s powers are not ‘strictly limited’
AP Soccer Writer
MANCHESTER, England (AP) — England and English soccer teams could be removed from UEFA competitions if a new regulator is considered to be “Government interference” in the sport. In a letter sent by UEFA to the U.K.’s new culture secretary Lisa Nandy, European soccer’s governing body raised concerns about a proposed independent football regulator (IFR) in English soccer, which is intended to ensure the financial sustainability of clubs and stop teams from joining breakaway competitions like the European Super League. UEFA regulations state there should be no government interference in the running of soccer.