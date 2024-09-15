Police: 4 killed after multi-vehicle crash in southeast Dallas

DALLAS (AP) — Police in Dallas say four people are dead after a vehicle crossed into oncoming traffic on an interstate and collided with two other vehicles. Dallas police spokesperson Michael Dennis says the multi-vehicle accident happened Saturday afternoon on Interstate 45 in southeast Dallas. A preliminary investigation determined a vehicle was northbound on I-45 when it hit a second vehicle and then crossed the median into southbound traffic, striking two more vehicles. Dennis says three people in the northbound vehicle died at the scene, and a fourth person in one of the southbound vehicles died at a hospital. Two other people were hospitalized in unknown condition. The cause of the accident remains under investigation.

