Robert F. Kennedy Jr. becomes a frequent campaigner for Donald Trump
Associated Press
GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) — Donald Trump is leaning on a pair of former Democrats whose idiosyncratic views left them ostracized from their party to help him connect with voters who feel disillusioned with politics and distrustful of politicians. Three weeks after dropping his own independent presidential campaign, Robert F. Kennedy Jr. has become a ubiquitous campaigner for Trump. He’s urging his own loyal followers to cast their lot with the former president who said he’d give Kennedy a job if he returns to the White House. Kennedy is hitting the road with Tulsi Gabbard, a former congresswoman who’s built her own following on the right.