Robert F. Kennedy Jr. becomes a frequent campaigner for Donald Trump

GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) — Donald Trump is leaning on a pair of former Democrats whose idiosyncratic views left them ostracized from their party to help him connect with voters who feel disillusioned with politics and distrustful of politicians. Three weeks after dropping his own independent presidential campaign, Robert F. Kennedy Jr. has become a ubiquitous campaigner for Trump. He’s urging his own loyal followers to cast their lot with the former president who said he’d give Kennedy a job if he returns to the White House. Kennedy is hitting the road with Tulsi Gabbard, a former congresswoman who’s built her own following on the right.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.