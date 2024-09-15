The Coast Guard will hear from former OceanGate employees about the Titan implosion

The U.S. Coast Guard officials investigating the implosion of a submersible en route to the wreck of the Titanic will hear from former employees of the company that owned the experimental watercraft. A hearing was scheduled to begin Monday with testimony from a former engineering director, finance director and contractor of OceanGate, the company that owned the Titan submersible. The Titan imploded in the North Atlantic in June 2023, killing all five people on board and setting off worldwide debate about the future of private undersea exploration. OceanGate co-founder Stockton Rush was among those killed. The company immediately suspended operations after the implosion.

