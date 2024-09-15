Which candidate is better for tech innovation? Venture capitalists divided on Harris or Trump

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Being a venture capitalist carries a lot of prestige in Silicon Valley. So when some of the industry’s biggest names endorsed former President Donald Trump and the onetime VC he picked for a running mate, JD Vance, people took notice. Hundreds of other VCs threw their weight behind Vice President Kamala Harris, drawing battle lines over which presidential candidate will be better for tech innovation and the conditions startups need to thrive. For years, many of Silicon Valley’s political discussions took place behind closed doors. Now, those casual debates have gone public — on podcasts, social media and online manifestos.

