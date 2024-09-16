A French EU commissioner resigns after attacking the leadership of top official Ursula von der Leyen

BRUSSELS (AP) — An influential French member of the European Union’s powerful executive branch has resigned. In a letter posted on social media Monday, Thierry Breton called into question the leadership of European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen. His resignation comes just as von der Leyen is trying to assemble a new team for the next five years. Breton is commissioner for the EU’s vast internal market who recently clashed with tech billionaire Elon Musk. In stepping down, he suggested that von der Leyen had gone behind his back to get another French official named in his place to the next commission. It was not immediately clear who French President Emmanuel Macron might propose instead.

