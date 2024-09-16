Suspect in apparent assassination attempt camped outside golf course for 12 hours, records show

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (AP) — The man suspected in an apparent assassination attempt targeting former President Donald Trump camped outside a golf course with food and a rifle for nearly 12 hours before a Secret Service agent confronted him and opened fire. That’s according to court documents filed Monday. Ryan Wesley Routh, who is 58, faces charges of possessing a firearm despite a prior felony conviction and possessing a firearm with an obliterated serial number. Additional and more serious charges are possible as the investigation continues and Justice Department prosecutors seek an indictment from a grand jury.

