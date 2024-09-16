Menopause can bring on dental problems, but you can protect your mouth

Menopause is well-known for causing hot flashes and night sweats for many women. But the list of menopause maladies can also include dental problems. Hormonal changes — mainly a sharp drop in estrogen — can reduce bone density and saliva production and harm your gums. And all of this can affect your teeth. Oral care experts say you can counteract these effects with good oral hygiene, nutrition and hydration. They also suggest doing more frequent dental visits, in-office fluoride treatments, prescription high-fluoride toothpaste and over-the-counter treatments for dry mouth.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.