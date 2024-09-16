Pocatello Fire Department asks haunted house operators to schedule safety inspections

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI)– Halloween season is almost here, and the Pocatello Fire Department is asking haunted house operators to contact them for a safety inspection before they start scaring.

"Haunted houses have one of the most strict fire code requirements of really any occupancy," said Kim Stouse of the Pocatello Fire Department. "You may have strobe lights or different things that can cause you to be disoriented in your environment... the way that the fire code is set up is that if a fire should start, it has to be able to get people notified and allow plenty of time and access to get outside."

Stouse said that haunted houses that aren't inspected could face the scariest fate of all: getting shut down.

"It's unfortunate because people have put time and energy and money into these," said Stouse. "That's why our goal really this year is to try to get ahead of that in hopes that we don't have to do that."

To have your Pocatello haunted house inspected, call the Pocatello Fire Department at (208) 234-6201.