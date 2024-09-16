Two ex-fire chiefs in New York City charged in corruption scandal

NEW YORK (AP) — Two former New York City Fire Department chiefs have been arrested on charges that they solicited tens of thousands of dollars in bribes to provide preferential treatment in the department’s fire prevention bureau. The bribery, corruption and false statements charges against Anthony Saccavino and Brian Cordasco were to be described at a news conference on Monday. Their lawyers did not immediately respond to a request for comment. The arrests come amid a widening corruption investigation of New York City’s government. Over the weekend, the top legal adviser to Mayor Eric Adams abruptly resigned. That came days after the head of the NYPD resigned after federal investigators seized his phone.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.