Doctors Without Borders closes operations in Russia

GENEVA (AP) — Doctors Without Borders says it has closed its operations in Russia after 32 years. The medical aid group cited a Justice Ministry letter saying the group had been removed from a register of foreign nongovernmental organizations. The group said it will maintain its branch office in Moscow, but end its field operations. It has operated programs that provided aid for homeless people and migrants, tuberculosis treatment and general health care. The group said it had been planning to respond to needs of internally displaced people in Russia’s Kursk region where Ukrainian forces recently made inroads.

