LOS ANGELES (AP) — Convicted con artist Anna Sorokin has hit the dancefloor on “Dancing With the Stars” with a featherweight — and very sparkly — ankle monitor. The so-called ‘fake heiress,’ who was convicted of swindling banks, hotels and friends in 2019 after falsely building a reputation as a wealthy German heiress named Anna Delvey, debuted the ankle monitor during the premiere of “Dancing With the Stars’” new season Tuesday night. She calls the bedazzled ankle monitor “not a big issue at all.” Her dance pro partner, Ezra Sosa, tells The Associated Press the device is “the real star of the show.” The pair danced to Sabrina Carpenter’s “Espresso,” and even Sorokin says the routine could have been better.

