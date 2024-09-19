Robert F. Kennedy Jr. is being investigated for collecting dead whale

GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) — A federal law enforcement agency confirmed it’s opened an investigation into Robert F. Kennedy Jr. after he allegedly cut off the head of a dead whale and took it home two decades ago. The former independent presidential candidate disclosed the investigation on Saturday while campaigning outside Phoenix for Donald Trump. Kennedy’s daughter recalled the whale incident in a 2012 interview with Town and Country magazine, which recently resurfaced and was shared extensively on social media. A spokesperson for the National Marine Fisheries Service confirmed Monday that authorities are investigating but declined to elaborate.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.