SUGAR CITY, Idaho (KIFI) – The Kimberly Bulldogs have defeated the Sugar-Salem Diggers, handing the squad their 2nd loss of the season, and 2nd in a row.

This marks the first time the Diggers have lost more than 1 game in a season in 6 years.

The Bulldogs took this one on the road, in Sugar City for the Diggers homecoming game, 17-14.

Sugar-Salem drops to 3-2 on the year, Kimberly improves to 2-3.